Sree Sankara culturally integrated India: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Sree Sankaracharya culturally integrated India from all directions.

The thoughts of the Sankaracharya contain elements from all cultures in the world. His thought answered all philosophical questions pertaining to the world and envisions everyone as part of a single family, Mr. Chouhan said at Sringeri Mutt in Kalady, Adi Sankara’s birthplace, on Friday.

Mr. Chouhan said Sree Sankara’s philosophy professes universal unity in such a way that it effaces all narrow viewpoints. “This helps create better people, society, nation, and world,” Mr. Chouhan said.

He was at Kalady to collect soil and metal ahead of erecting a 108-ft tall statue of Adi Sankara at Omkareswar in Madhya Pradesh. He received soil and metal from heads of mutts present at Sringeri. BJP State president Kummanam Rajasekharan was present at the event.

Mr. Chouhan also flagged off ‘Adi Sankara Sandesa Vahini’ mobile museum from Sankaracharya’s home, Adi Sankara Nilayam, at Veliyanat in Arakkunnam. An Ekatma yatra, announcing the intrinsic unity of all animate beings, will travel through Kalady, Udupi, Dharmasthala, and Sringeri, in the run up to the statue construction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay foundation for the statue on January 22.