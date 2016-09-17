A procession of country boats taken out as part of the Sree Narayana Jayanti celebrations at Kottathode, near Kumarakom, on Friday.

The Guru visited fishermen’s hamlet at Kumarakom in 1903

The 113th edition of Sree Narayana Jayanti Boat Race was held at Kottathode, near Kumarakom, on Friday. The boat race is held in memory of the arrival of Sree Narayana Guru for the consecration of Sree Kumaramangalam Temple. The Sree Narayana Dahrma Paripalana (SNDP)Yogam observed the Guru’s 162nd Jayanti on the day.

The Guru visited the fishermen’s hamlet, Kumarakom, in 1903. He had arrived in a country boat from Alappuzha and was received by his followers who accompanied him to the village in scores of country boats. The Guru later consecrated the temple. The regatta on Friday began by 2.30 p.m. where scores of country boats commenced their journey from the ghats near Sree Kumaramangalam Temple.

Pujas, discourses

Meanwhile, the day began early at the various SNDP and Sree Narayana Temples in the district where special pujas connected with his Jayanti began by 5.30 a.m. This was followed by recital of guru’s teachings, discourses and free meals for the devotees. Activists of the SNDP and its feeder organisations also took out processions presenting floats depicting the life and teachings of the Guru.

The SNDP Meenachil Union organised Maha Guru Rally at Pala. The rally, which began by 3 p.m. from Kottaramattom Grounds, concluded in a public meeting at Puzhakkara Grounds.

The jayanti celebrations of Sree Mahadeva temple, Nagambadom, were held at the Sivagiri Theerthadanaanumathi Pavilion, from where the Guru had given the sanction for holding annual pilgrimage to Sivagiri.