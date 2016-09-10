Hundreds will unleash their creative skills by presenting a melange of designs.

Hundreds will unleash their creative skills by presenting a melange of designs and splash of colours as the ninth edition of Parle-The Hindu MetroPlus Pookkalam Contest, powered by State Bank of Travancore and Chungath Jewellery, will be held at Oberon Mall here on Saturday.

The contest will be held between 9 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. Reporting time for teams that have already registered is 8.30 a.m.

Actor Sshivada (Su...Su... Sudhi Vathmeekam fame) will be the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony in the evening.

The pookkalam contest, first held in 2007, has become the top contest of its kind in terms of participation, quality and the value and number of prizes.

Response for the contest was overwhelming and around 50 teams have been given confirmation for participation.

Teams adjudged first, second and third will receive cash prize of Rs.20,000, Rs.12,500 and Rs.7,500 and gifts worth Rs.10,000/- each.

Ten teams will get consolation prizes of Rs.1,500 each and gifts worth Rs.4,000.

All the participating teams will get Rs.1,500 as reimbursement for the cost of flowers and gifts worth Rs.2,000.

Traditional attire contest

Chungath Jewellery will offer exciting prizes for the best traditionally dressed team and two individual participants (male and female). Decisions of the jury will be final.

Visitors will be allowed inside the hall from 2.30 p.m. onwards.

Parle Biscuit crunch contest will be held for children of Classes 1 to 4, 5 to 8, 9 to 12, and also for women aged 18 years and above.

Parle gift hampers will be given to all winners. There will be exciting prizes for the lucky visitors who can also participate in Chungath Jewellery ‘Name the ornament and Predict the weight contest’ and win a diamond ring.

Title sponsor of the event is Parle Products. State Bank of Travancore and Chungath Jewellery are the ‘powered-by’ sponsors.

Sprinkle Salt is the associate sponsor. MediaOne is the TV Partner. Oberon Mall is the Venue Partner. Gift sponsors are Preethi Kitchen Appliances, Vismaya Sarees, Kapex Rice, Ripple Tea, Njuze mango drink from Nest group, Periyar Rice, Hairomax, Pantaloons and Vinayaka Foods and Beverages.