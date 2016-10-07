The Spices Board of India on Thursday said it had not promoted cultivation of large cardamom in the State.

It had been found that some nurseries in the district were selling seedlings by giving an impression that the board was encouraging farmers to grow the commodity, the board added.

Using the board’s name and website would invite action against such nurseries, a release here said.

The board also clarified that it did not have any research data or information that supported the commercial cultivation and performance of large cardamom (Perelam) in the agro-climatic conditions of the State.