Enhanced security measures adopted at Calicut International International Airport, Karipur, were reviewed on Tuesday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. Mr. Modi is scheduled to reach Karipur Saturday afternoon on his way to Kozhikode to attend the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive meeting. A meeting convened by Special Protection Group (SPG) Inspector General M.P. Gupta reviewed the measures to be adopted in view of Mr. Modi’s visit. The Prime Minister is to return from Karipur Sunday evening.

The meeting also discussed various options to be adopted in case Mr. Modi needed road transport from Karipur to Kozhikode. The involvement of different departments in raising barricades was also discussed at length. Mr. Modi is scheduled to reach Kozhikode from Karipur by a chopper.

District Police Superintendent Debesh Kumar Behara, Kozhikode City Police Commissioner Uma Behara, Airport Director K. Janardhanan, Subcollector Adeela Abdulla, Deputy Collectors J.U. Arun and P. Abdul Rasheed, Deputy Superintendent of Police P.M. Pradeep, Kondotty Tahsildar P. Premachandran, and Central Industrial Security Force Deputy Commandant Daniel Dhanaraj were among those who attended the meeting.