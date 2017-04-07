Spending curbs no solutionto tackle revenue shortfall

more-in

Curbing government expenditure is no panacea to address the revenue shortfall triggered by the Supreme Court verdict banning liquor sales along highways, Kerala Public Expenditure Review Committee member D. Narayana has said.

Mr. Narayana told The Hindu here that the government had little leeway to explore too many options to overcome the crisis and could not shirk its responsibility to honour the committed expenditure, including salary and pensions, and also servicing loans, among others.

The Administrative Reforms Commission should soon place recommendations to streamline the administrative machinery to reduce administrative expenses to the bare minimum and jack up the quality of the service delivered to the public. Toning up the quality of administration and increasing its efficacy too were vital at this stage, he said.

A concerted effort should be made for enhancing the project preparation and execution skills to avert cost escalation for various projects. Delayed project preparation and execution are taking a heavy toll on the State’s finances.

The committee constituted as per the provisions of the Kerala Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2003, reviews the quality of government expenditure and periodically submits recommendations for improving it.

Battered by the impact of demonetisation of high value currency, the Supreme Court verdict has dealt another body blow to the government. Currency crunch has cast a debilitating impact on crucial sectors, including tourism and hospitality industry, that had not been in its pink of health for the past five years, he said.

The State, currently battling a mounting revenue deficit, could again vest its hopes only on the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax, mostly in July. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board is a novel off-budget initiative that offers hope for the future. This venture was expected to set ground for a major boost in improving infrastructure facilities, he said.

Mr. Narayana did not advocate cutting of posts at one go, but preferred a more cautious approach in future so that the government would not have to tackle a similar situation. Serious moves such as Plan cuts need not be considered at this stage, he felt.