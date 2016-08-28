Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] district secretary P. Jayarajan has lodged a complaint with the police saying that he has received a letter threatening to kill him or his son.

The letter, sent in the name of ‘Hail Islamic State Kannur Jihad Group,’ was sent to the CPI(M) district committee office here the other day, the complaint said. A press release issued by the party district secretariat here on Saturday said the letter threatened him for making statements on the Islamic State (IS). The complaint said the letter threatened to carry out the murder in three months’ time. It said that Mr. Jayarajan would know the pain of death when it would happen in his house. The letter begins with a warning ‘‘We are watching you,’’ the statement said.

Mr. Jayarajan in his police complaint stated that the letter was aimed at creating fear in him and in the party.