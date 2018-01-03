Special virtual workshops from Jan 17

more-in

The Health Department will conduct special virtual workshops with the help of the Kerala Institute of Local Administration from January 17 to 19 for presidents, health standing committee chairpersons and secretaries of all local self-government institutions in the State for the successful implementation of Arogya Jagratha, the communicable diseases control programme devised for the State for 2018-19.

A high-level meeting, including Health Minister K.K. Shylaja and Local Self-Governance Minister K.T. Jaleel, here on Wednesday decided to conduct training programmes for all officials, people’s representatives and health workers for the successful conduct of Arogya Jagratha.

Local situation

The virtual workshops by KILA is to ensure that communicable diseases control programmes are organised in each locality at the ward level with the full understanding of the local situation and that the strategies are suited to the locality.

The district-level programmes will be coordinated by ministers in charge of the respective districts. Instead of the usual pre-monsoon cleaning programme, the Health department is trying out a different strategy this time by organising year-long comprehensive and intensive programmes for preventing the outbreak of infectious diseases.

The Health and LSG departments will coordinate their activities and organise home visits for awareness creation on the prevention and control of infectious diseases.

Those who were present at the meeting included the Additonal Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Sadanandan, LSG Principal Secretary T.K. Jose, chairperson of Haritha Keralam Mission T.N. Seema, Suchitwa Mission Executive Director T. Mithra and the Urban Affairs Director Haritha V. Kumar.