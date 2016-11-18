A special session of the Kerala Assembly will held on November 22 to discuss the crisis in the State's cooperative sector, following the Reserve Bank of India's decision not to permit cooperative institutions to participate in the currency exchange process.

The decision to hold the special session of the House was taken by the State Cabinet, which held an emergency meeting held a while ago. The government has been exploring different proposals to tackle the crisis in the cooperative sector.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy had suggested implementation of transaction guarantee scheme in the cooperative sector so that those with accounts in cooperative banks and credit societies would be able to avail money to meet their urgent needs. This and other proposals will figure in the discussions of the House.