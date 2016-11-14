The 19th special school kalotsav, being held for differently abled children, entered the second day on Sunday.

Competitions in items such as mimicry, folk dance, group dance, Oppana, Kathaprasangam, classical music, recitation, light music, Mappilapattu, patriotic song, drawing, story-writing, cartoon and music band were held at seven stages in the town.

About 2,000 students from 48 special schools and 250 general schools are taking part in the competitions. The festival will conclude on Monday. The valedictory session will be inaugurated by Civil Supplies Minister P.Thilothaman.

The competitions are being held separately for mentally challenged, hearing impaired and visually challenged students. The students who score A,B,C grades will be allotted grace marks and cash prizes. A gold cup will be given to the overall champions in the visually impaired category.