Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan interacting with children of a BUDs school after formally inaugurating the institution at Periye on Friday.

State actively considering extension of moratorium on victims’ bank loans

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that special safety zone will be developed in the endosulfan affected localities in the district.

The endosulfan pesticide that was aerially sprayed for over two decades in the State-owned cashew estates in the district since 1977 had resulted in serious health hazards, especially to young children, besides destroying innumerable wild species, Mr. Vijayan said after inaugurating the Mahatma “mathruka” BUDs school for the differently-abled children.

Mr. Vijayan said the State was actively considering to extend the moratorium for a year to save the victims’ families who had availed themselves of loans from banks to meet the costly medical expenses.

It was also decided to hand over 15 acre land to Sri Satya Sai Trust to build 108 houses for the victims’ families in the worst-hit Enmakaje, Parappa, Pullur panchayats.

He promised to reconstitute the endosulfan rehabilitation cell to provide improved facilities for the victims.

The State was also planning to come out with a special syllabus to teach the differently-abled children relying on the buds school, he added.

The function presided over by K. Kunhiraman, MLA, was addressed by Health Minister K.K. Shylaja, Malayala Manorama Managing Editor Jacob Mathew, Thrikkarippur MLA M. Rajagopalan, District Collector K. Jeevanbabu, and Pullur-Periye panchayat president Sharada S. Nair.