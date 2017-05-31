Special drive to addnames in voters’ list

more-in

The Election Commission (EC) will embark on a special drive from July 1 to 31 to include as many persons as possible, particularly those aged between 18 and 21, on the voters’ list.

A press note issued here on Wednesday said a polling booth-level drive would be initiated to know the ratio of persons in the voting list to the population, the man-woman ratio, and age-wise list of voters.

Booth-level officers (BLOs) would carry out house visits to enrol as many persons in the age group of 18 to 21 on the list. Those who do not figure on the list would be urged to register online and the list of such people would be handed over to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of each constituency.

On July 8 and 22, the BLOs would be present at polling booths from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The public would have the facility to check the list and submit applications online, if needed.

All those who completed 18 years of age as on January 1, 2017, have been urged to come forward and get their names included on the voters’ list, the press note said.

Another aim of the special drive is to weed out the names of those deceased from the voters’ list. During the homes visits, the BLOs can be informed of such details. Close relatives or neighbours of the deceased can apply, on form 7, to get the names removed from the list.

All registered political parties are to appoint agents at each booths to assist the BLOs. The EROs should take a decision on applications within 30 days; a final decision on the application forms is to be taken before August 31. If an application is rejected, the applicant should be informed why his/her application has been rejected.