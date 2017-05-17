Speaker rues delayin furnishing replies

more-in

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan has directed Ministers to ensure that answers to questions listed by members are issued on time.

Giving a ruling in the Assembly on furnishing replies to questions of MLAs on Wednesday, Mr. Sreeramakrishnan said he as well as his predecessors had given rulings and reminders for providing answers to members on time, but to no avail. Complaints from members in this score had annoyed the Chair.

In addition to members, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala had given a letter on May 10 saying that against the 333 unstarred questions listed for the day, replies could be furnished only for 19 questions within the stipulated time. Though answers to some of the questions were issued subsequently, replies to 244 questions had still not been issued.

Replies had been provided only for 16 out of the 305 unstarred questions listed for Wednesday. This was unfortunate. Ministers as well as those concerned should find a permanent solution to the issue. The current session would conclude on May 25. Ministers should ensure that replies for all questions listed for them were furnished before the end of the session itself, he said.