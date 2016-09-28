From Page 1

When YC activists showed black flags at him, he saw two channel cameramen rushing towards his vehicle near the Secretariat and spotted two persons on the opposite side waving black flags at him. They, he said, were hired by the television channels. This enraged the UDF members and they moved to the well of the House demanding that Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan expunge the remarks. Mr. Vijayan then refused to repeal his words.

The enraged UDF members then squatted on the well shouting slogans and Mr.Vijayan continued his reply. He accused the Youth Congress and KSU activists of getting defamed themselves by spilling red ink to cast an impression that there was bloodshed in the agitation and the MLAs too were cutting a sorry figure by refraining their words.

He said the government would not allow the self-financing colleges to collect capitation fee and would strongly act on such complaints. The Opposition members continued their protest and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala demanded that the Speaker expunge the controversial remarks of the Chief Minister.

Mr. Chennithala demanded that the government repeal the fee hike at the Pariyaram Medical College. He accused Mr. Vijayan of denigrating the dignity of the House by making comments that was unbecoming of his position. Mr. Sreeramakrishnan refused to accept the demand to expunge or even examine the remarks and the Opposition shored up its protest. The Speaker then completed the day’s business in haste and adjourned the House.