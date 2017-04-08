Soon, explore Thrissur, one circuit at a time

A view of the tourist spots to be covered under the blue circuit | Photo Credit: user;For TH

The Thrissur Circuit Tourism (TCT) project, comprising comprehensive one-day tourism packages involving various tourist spots in the district, is expected to place the district in the world tourism map.

The TCT project has organised the tourist spots in the district under six categories — blue (water tourism); brown (dam tourism); yellow (cultural tourism); orange (Muziris heritage tourism); green (backwater tourism); and red (assorted tourism). The circuit trips will begin from Thrissur at 7 a.m. and end at 7 p.m.

The distance to the main tourist spots, timetable and route map will be made available to tourists. An app with GPS facility has also been developed for the safety of tourists.

The project, envisaged by Assistant Collector M.V.R. Krishna Theja, aims at expanding the scope of Thrissur’s tourism sector beyond Thrissur Pooram, Pulikkali, Onam celebration, Athirappilly and Guruvayur pilgrimage.

Six circuits

The blue circuit will cover the tourist spots of Vazhachal, Charpa, Athirappilly and Thumburmozhi waterfalls and Munakkal dolphin beach; the brown circuit will cover Chimmini, Peechi, Vazhani and Poomala dams and Vilangan Kunnu; the yellow circuit will cover Kerala Kalamandalam, Puppet Art Gallery, Sakthan Thampuran Museum, Zoo and Ayurveda Museum; the orange circuit will cover Paravoor Synagogue, Kottappuram Fort, Paliyam Kovilakam, Paliyam Nalukettu and Pattanam excavation site; the green circuit will include Chimmini, a three-hour trip from Chettuva to Enamavu (Kodamukku river bank, Pulikkakadavu, Chettuva island and Chettuva harbour) and Snehatheeram beach; and the red circuit will cover

Vilangan Kunnu, Vazhani dam, zoo-museum, and Snehatheeram beach.

Minister for Industries A.C. Moideen said the TCT project should be able to introduce the cultural heritage and diversity, traditions and tastes of the district to tourists. “The government wants to promote responsible tourism,” he said. Tourism development should improve the quality of life of the local people.

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar suggested the expansion of the circuit by including farm tourism in it.