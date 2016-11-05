Swathy Vinod of SN Trust Central School, winner, Mohiniyattam (category-3) at the Vanchinad Sahodaya CBSE schools arts festival now on in Kollam; and the team from SN Public School that won the first place in Thiruvathira (category-4).

Scoring 705 points, Sree Narayana Public School was leading when the results on the second day of the arts festival of CBSE schools attached to the Vanchinad Sahodaya Complex here was declared at 7 p.m. on Friday. SN Trust Central School, Kollam, was in second position with 511 points and Mannam Memorial Residential School, Kollam, third, with 495 points. CBSE schools from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha attached to the Vanchinad Sahodaya are competing.

Please Wait while comments are loading...