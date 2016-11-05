Scoring 705 points, Sree Narayana Public School was leading when the results on the second day of the arts festival of CBSE schools attached to the Vanchinad Sahodaya Complex here was declared at 7 p.m. on Friday. SN Trust Central School, Kollam, was in second position with 511 points and Mannam Memorial Residential School, Kollam, third, with 495 points. CBSE schools from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha attached to the Vanchinad Sahodaya are competing.
Results
Category-4 (Plus1 and Plus 2): Oppana: Sree Narayana Public School, Kollam; Anchoring: Lakshmi M.P., Saint Gregorios Central School, Karunagapally; Bharatanatyam: Indukekha L., Sree Narayana Public School, Kollam; Cartoon: Amal G. Krishna, Oxford Central School, Karavalur; Light Music (boys): Vishwajit, SN Central School, Kollam; Thiruvathira: Sree Narayana Public School, Kollam
Category-3 (Class 8 to Class 10): Folk dance (girls): Nidhi Krishna M., Siddhartha Central School, Palliman; Guitar (Western): Gokul Raj, Sree Narayana Public School, Kollam; Mridangam (Eastern): Gokul R. Sree Narayana Central School, Mavelikara; Poster designing: Vishu S. Nair, Saint Mary’s Central School, Kollam; Tabla (eastern): Sooraj, MGM Public School, Kottarakara; Light music (boys): Gokul S., Oxford Central School, Karavalur; Thiruvathira: Holy Trinity Vidya Bhavan, Karthikapally; Mohiniyattam-Swathy Vinod, SN Trust Central School, Kollam.