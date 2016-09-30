The Gandhi Week celebrations in the district will commence with a ‘santhi yatra’ on October 2 morning from Chinnakada Rest House Junction. The yatra will culminate at the Gandhi Park on the Kollam beach, where a statue of Mahatma Gandhi will be garlanded, followed by an all-religion prayer meeting and a national integration pledge.

Later, at a function on the Thirumullavaran beach, freedom fighter Chuloor Bhaskaran Nair will be honoured. There will also be an interaction between Mr. Nair and school students.

The programmes, which conclude on October 8, are being organised by the district administration and the Information and Public Relations Department in association with various other departments.

A photo exhibition on the life and times of Gandhiji will be organised at various parts of the district during the six days. A cycle rally is being organised to spread awareness against drug and alcohol abuse. There will also be screening of documentaries related to Gandhiji. Various competitions are also being organised for students.

A sanitation programme with stress on vector control will be carried out in the district by the Health Department.