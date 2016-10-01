A comprehensive skin diseases examination, as part of the United Nation’s five-year-long sustainable development programme, will be held in the district from October 2.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by District Collector K. Jeevan Babu in the presence of District Medical Officer A.P. Dinesh Kumar and other senior Health officials. The week-long programme, supervised by the Health Department, will be inaugurated at the Central University of Kerala’s Periye campus by Kanhangad block panchayat president M. Gouri.

Of workers, students

As part of the programme, experts will carry out medical examination on the construction labourers from other States working on the campus. The scheme envisages carrying out medical examination of students from anganwadi to higher secondary level. Accordingly, medical examination will be conducted at schools and anganwadis falling under Poodamkallu, Neeleshwaram and Periye health blocks even as authorities have drawn up a plan to complete the examination process among all students by March next year, Deputy Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas has said.