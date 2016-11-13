Six Short Service Commission (SSC) pilot cadets of the Navy completed their 20-week training at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) at Ezhimala here and passed out at a ceremonial event held at the academy on Saturday.

Informing this in a press release, the INA said that the oath of allegiance to the constitution was administered to the cadets by Commodore M. Goverdhan Raju, Principal Director (Training).

It was followed by ‘Shipping of Stripes’ ceremony. Rear Admiral K.S. Venugopal, Principal, INA, presided over the ceremony.

Senior officers, instructors and parents fixed the Naval epaulettes, popularly known as ‘Stripes,’ on the shoulders of the trainee officers, symbolising their transformation from ‘cadets’ into Naval Officers, the release said.