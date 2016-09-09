Six country-made bombs were seized from two places on Thursday as the police carried out extensive raids in different parts of the district in the wake of political violence.

The police said that three powerful crude bombs were seized from a homestead of an uninhabited house at Muzhakkunnu, near Iritty, here in the morning. The area has been tense following the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker M. Bineesh on September 3. The bombs were found beneath a heap of bricks, the police said.

The police also recovered three more crude bombs from Pallikkunnu here in the afternoon. The police said that the bombs were found in a compound close to a local temple at Pallikkunnu. The police had unearthed two crude bombs from a nearby plot on Wednesday.

The police said that Pathiriyad here, where a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was stabbed late night on September 7, observed a hartal in protest against the stabbing of another BJP worker Navjith. He has been admitted to a hospital in Kozhikode with serious stab injuries in his legs and hands, the police said. The BJP alleged that the attack was carried out by CPI(M) workers.