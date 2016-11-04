TN says project will lead to water shortage in its 3 districts

The Centre’s decision not to allow Kerala to go ahead with its proposal for a 4.5-tmcft dam across the Siruvani river for the Attappady Valley Irrigation Project has evoked mixed reaction.

The Centre has asked the State to put the proposal on the back burner until it gets a positive response from Tamil Nadu or the references filed in the Supreme Court against the order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal are settled.

The decision has come as a shock to the pro-dam lobby, involving local politicians and top officials of the Irrigation Department.

The previous United Democratic Front government revived the four-decade-old proposal for the project with a view to helping the State compensate for its losses in the inter-State water-sharing treaties with Tamil Nadu. The project, which has environmental implications, is proposed across the Siruvani river, a feeder of the east-flowing Bhavani.

Eco clearance

The Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEFs) had informed Kerala a year ago that environmental clearance for the project would be considered only after securing Tamil Nadu’s response. The project is facing resistance from even residents of Attappady owing to the huge costs involved and ecological concerns.

Minister for Water Resources P.J. Joseph in the previous UDF government had revived the debate on the project by promising to allocate more money for it.

Green activists say the project would result in destruction of large swathes of forestland apart from eviction of over 300 tribal families from the Vengakadavu, Mundukulam, and Kottamala settlements. The project envisages construction of a 450-m gravity dam in Chittur village, across the Siruvani, for irrigation, water supply, and power generation. The government says the project will use the water allocated to Kerala in the Bhavani basin under the award of the Cauvery tribunal.

Cost factor

Though the State government says it would earmark Rs.400 crore for the project, the actual cost is expected to exceed Rs.1,400 crore. Tamil Nadu opposes the project saying that it would lead to depletion of water level in the east-flowing Bhavani and create drinking water scarcity in Coimbatore, Tirupur, and Erode. “The initial work was started in the 1970s without getting the required approval,” an engineer with the KWA said.