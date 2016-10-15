Students of AMM High School, Pulikkal, in Malappuram singing at a street corner as part of a book collection drive.

The students of A.M.M. High School, Pulikkal, took to the streets with a van and a unique mission. Heads turned as the dozen-odd student team rendered songs at every street corner they stopped by.

Hundreds of people of Pallikkal and Cherukavu panchayats were inspired by the ‘book vehicle’ and the remarkable method adopted by the students to revive the culture of reading books.

The children succeeded in collecting more than 1,000 books on a single day.

With their focus on traders, cultural forums and clubs, the students sang popular songs in Malaylam and Hindi, while collecting all kinds of books.

Opened on Friday

The refurbished school library was opened with much fanfare on Friday.

The school authorities said they would pay back the contributions of the public by reaching out to the community with books.

Parents living in the school’s jurisdiction will get a chance to read the library books.

The children will reach out to homes with books so that everyone will have access to the library.

“The mobile library will be a unique feature of our school,” said K. Noushad, the coordinator of the book collection drive. The school is planning to upgrade the library to a digital platform in the second phase of development.