The third edition of the CBSE English Fest will be held at Silvermount International School, Perinthalmanna, on December 10.

The Sahodaya district chapter will organise the festival titled Zest 2016 in association with the British Council, Chennai.

Organisers said the festival would help children learn the language in current use and also introduce modern English teaching methods propounded by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Nearly 1,000 students from 62 CBSE schools in the district are expected to attend. There will be competitions for primary, upper primary, secondary, and senior secondary students in spelling, pronunciation, word making, handwriting, dialogue delivery, listening comprehension, caption writing, quiz, mock interview, debate, and English trivia.

“We will also introduce events in English short-film making, flash mob, blog writing and talent show,” said M. Abdul Nazar, CBSE Sahodaya School Complex treasurer, while inaugurating a meeting at Perinthalmanna on Thursday.

Sahodaya district president M. Jouhar presided. Sahodaya will conduct a day-long workshop for English teachers this month, he said.

Treasurer P. Nizar Khan, secretary Fr. Manoj Vettamthadathil, Silvermount managing director M.T. Moidutty, Principal Joseph Mattathil, and festival coordinators Aysha Moidutty, P. Abdul Hameed, and K.M. Mathew spoke.