Students of Government Higher Secondary School, Kokalloor, are in the process of developing a mobile application — Kathir — that details the types of land and their extent in each panchayat in the 13 blocks in Kozhikode district and different types of farming, puncha, pokkali or kayal, seeds and hybrid varieties and farm implements used.

Local food

This was disclosed at a presentation of a project on local food and local market for sustainable development by five students of the school, during the State-level congress of the 24th National Children’s Science Congress here on Friday.

The theme of the congress is ‘Science, technology, and innovation for sustainable development.’

K. Muraleedharan, MLA, inaugurated the two-day congress on Friday. In his address, the MLA said atmospheric pollution and climate change had affected quality of life.

The MLA expressed happiness that the new generation was focussing on science. Only a scientific approach to things would be relevant in the times to come, he said. Suresh Das, executive vice president, Kerala State Council for Science, Technology, and Environment, presided over the function.

Paddy farming

Nandita, leader of the Kokalloor school, in her presentation explained how in a ‘padasekharam’ at Kottavayal, farming was being actively carried out in only 6.5 acres of the 50.36 acres under cultivation.

Significantly, the fields were small and were not worked together at the same time in the absence of collective efforts. The paddy grown took nearly eight moths to be harvested, and the output was low.

Efforts are on by the students to highlight that good quality pesticide-free rice can be made available to the people at affordable prices only if local production increases, and the produce is available locally instead of being transported from far away places.

Water purification

Among other projects presented was one on drumstick seeds being used to improve water quality, and one on benefits of apiculture, not only to human health but also a sustainable environment.

30 presentations

As many as 30 presentations in the junior section and 59 in the senior section will be made during the two days.

Each team will have five members, but only the team leaders will make the presentation here. The maximum number of teams are from Kozhikode – 21.

Prizes

Ten projects in the senior category and six in junior will get cash awards of Rs.3,000 and an opportunity to participate in the Kerala Science Congress slated to be held in January.

Certificates will be presented to all participants. Students taking part in the State-level congress will also get grace marks. One project will get to participate in the Indian Science Congress.

Training

Students whose presentations earn recognition at the national level will get opportunities to train at the best research institutions in the country.