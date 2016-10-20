Nearly five per cent of the Indian population suffers from common mental disorders such as depression and anxiety and the country is short of health professionals to address mental issues, says Roy Abraham Kallivayalil, Secretary General of the World Pshychiatric Association.

Inaugurating the valedictory of World Mental Health Week at Pushpagiri Medical College at Thiruvalla on Wednesday, he said that a reply placed before the Lok Sabha by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in December last year said that there were only 3,800 psychiatrists, 898 clinical psychologists, 850 psychiatric social workers, and 1,500 psychiatric nurses nationwide. As per the World Health Organisation standards, India was short of 66,200 psychiatrists, he said.

Dr. Roy said hardly three weeks’ clinical postings were dedicated to psychiatry during the MBBS course in India. Dr G. Sukumaran, Professor of Medicine, said it was almost a taboo to discuss mental health even in urban India and this attitude should change.

Fr Mathew Punakkulam, PMC director, presided.