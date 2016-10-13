BJP national president Amit Shah on Wednesday condemned the killing of a party worker, Remith, allegedly at the hands of Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadre, and demanded a CBI investigation into the incident.

He said that “attacks on BJP karyakartas (workers) in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s home constituency is a matter of grave concern and smacks of political vendetta.”

He also said that “Chavassery Uttaman, Ramith’s father, was similarly killed in 2002, his mother suffered serious injuries when his house was attacked recently.”

“The repeated occurrence of political violence in Kannur district and in the native village of the Chief Minister clearly shows that these are sponsored killings of the Marxist cadres with the active patronage of the Mr. Vijayan. Given this irrefutable reality, we demand that the murder of Remith must be expedited,” he added.

‘CPI(M) cadre unnerved’

Mr. Shah said that the killing appeared to be because the BJP was “rapidly emerging as a political alternative in Kerala” and the that the recent success of the BJP and the Kozhikode National Council meet had “unnerved CPI(M) cadre.”

“As political parties with varying ideologies, we may have differences of opinion with each other, but resorting to violence is an instrument for parties that cannot engage in a political debate with rivals,” he said.