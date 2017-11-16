Services of Ayyappa seva sanghom hailed

more-in

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has lauded the services rendered by the Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sanghom for the pilgrims coming from different parts of the country to Sabarimala for the past several years.

The Minister inaugurated the activities of the Sanghom at Sabarimala on Thursday. Mr. Surendran also inaugurated the ABASS free feeding of the pilgrims (Annadanam) on the basis of a High Court order permitting the Sanghom to resume the Annadanam service at Sabarimala on the occasion.

According to N. Velaudhan Nair, Sanghom general secretary, three-time Annadanam for not less than 20,000 pilgrims will be held at the ABASS dining hall at Sabarimala in the first phase of the pilgrimage season.

He said 260 volunteers from different parts of southern India had already been deployed at Sabarimala at the service of the pilgrims and more volunteers would join them in the coming days.

The Sanghom had also opened camps to provide Annadanam at Pampa, Karimala, Erumeli, and Valiyanavattom, he said.

The specially trained Sanghom volunteers had been deployed at different points at Sabarimala, Pampa and along the trekking path for transporting injured or ailing pilgrims and even the deceased ones to the nearest hospital.