Mohiniyattom and folk dance (right) contests in progress at the Special School Kalotsav in Alappuzha on Saturday.

State Special School Kalotsav starts off in Alappuzha

A separate curriculum will be made for special school students, Minister of Education C. Ravindranath has said.

Textbooks for the same were under preparation, he said on Saturday. The Minister was inaugurating the 19th State Special School Kalotsav here. The three-day youth festival got off to a splendid start with Director of Public Instruction K.V. Mohan Kumar hoisting the ceremonial flag at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School. A cultural rally was taken out from the EMS stadium heralding the commencement of the festival. District Collector Veena N. Madhavan flagged off the rally.

About 2,000 students from 48 special schools and 250 general schools are taking part in the competitions being held at seven stages. The venues of the competitions include CG HSS, Jawahar Balabhavan, DEO office ground, CMS LP School, HSLPS pre-primary hall, TD HSS, and the SDV ground.

The students who score A,B,C grades will be allotted grace marks. There will be cash prizes of Rs.2,000, Rs.1,600 and Rs.1,200 each to the winners of first, second and third places respectively, according to the organisers.