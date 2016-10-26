The postgraduate and research department of political science attached to the S.N. College here is organising a two-day seminar on “Protection of Western Ghats: Issues, Concerns and Policy Alternatives.”

The University Grants Commission-sponsored seminar, to be held on October 27 and 28, will be inaugurated by People’s Movement Against Nuclear Energy convener S.P. Udayakumar.

Keynote address

Kerala State Biodiversity Board chairman Oommen V. Oommen will deliver the keynote address.

College Principal K.B. Manoj said here on Tuesday that at the valedictory function to be held in the evening on October 28, representatives of political parties would declare the stand of their parties on the environment issues pertaining to the Western Ghats.

He said that M. Noushad, MLA, would represent the CPI(M), Mullakkara Ratnakaran, MLA, would represent the CPI, V.T. Balaram would represent the Congress, and G. Gopakumar the BJP. Environment activists from across the country and abroad would address the technical sessions of the seminar.

Coordinator of the seminar T. Abhilash said the seminar would focus on the recent efforts for the preservation and protection of Western Ghats, public policy perspectives, and role of the media, political parties NGOs and other organisations on the issue.