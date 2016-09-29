House adjourned for the second consecutive day

The Kerala Assembly was adjourned for the second consecutive day on Wednesday following United Democratic Front protests over the fee hike in self-financing medical colleges.

Three Opposition MLAs, Hibi Eden and Shafi Parambil (Congresss) and Anoop Jacob, Kerala Congress (Jacob), went on a fast and two Indian Union Muslim League members N. Shamsudeen and K.M. Shaji started a satyagraha declaring solidarity with the fasting members.

The Opposition that had raised a din during question hour, continued its protest during the zero hour and when Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala stood up to speak amid the protests, Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnnan said protest and speech would not be allowed together.

The Opposition members who were squatting in the well then went back to their seats and once Mr. Chennithala rose to address the House, the Left Democratic Front members stood up and raised their voice. Mr. Chennithala said that when V.S. Achuthanandan was the Leader of the Opposition he had addressed the House six times and read out the dates.

He demanded the Speaker to examine the Assembly records and go by the precedents. It was unfortunate, he said, that the Speaker was not doing that and giving due protection to the Opposition. LDF members again raised a din.

Mr. Chennithala also said that he had given a letter to the Speaker regarding the Chief Minister’s observations in the House on Tuesday. The Chief Minister, he said, being the leader of the House should not speak emotionally, whatever may be the provocation.

Mr. Achuthanandan had personally targeted former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and the police had lobbed stun grenades at the Youth Congress when Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president V.M. Sudheeran was sitting among them before the Secretariat.

UDF members again moved out of their seats and resumed their protest. Law Minister A.K. Balan raised a point of order and said that it was Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan who gave notice for an adjournment motion and Mr. Chennithala could not speak. Amid heated exchanges, Mr. Chennithala announced that Mr. Shafi, Mr. Eden and Mr. Jacob would go on a fast in protest against the government stance in the Assembly premises and Mr. Shamsudeen and Mr. Shaji would start a satyagraha declaring solidarity with the fasting members. Soon, Mr. Sreeramakrishnan completed the proceedings in a hurry and adjourned the Assembly.

Later, launching the fast outside the House, Mr. Chennithala termed Health Minister K.K. Shylaja as the one who signed on the dotted line as per the wish of the medical college managements. The martyrs of Koothuparamba would not pardon the Minister who represents the segment, he said.

He accused Mr. Vijayan of being arrogant and the Speaker of acting as per the wish of the former. The government should not try to suppress the agitation using the police, he said.