The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to appoint five persons selected by the previous United Democratic Front (UDF) government for the posts of State Information Commissioners (SIC) in a month.

Justice P.B. Suresh Kumar issued the directive after rejecting the contention of the LDF government that it was contemplating fresh selection of candidates as the merit of the candidates was not properly assessed by the earlier selection panel.