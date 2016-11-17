Local people enter restricted area for fishing

Intrusion of people into the restricted area near the barrage and reservoir of the Pazhassi Irrigation Project is causing a major security concern for officials at the project site near Mattannur, despite the recommendation of the police that measures should be initiated to ensure security of the reservoir in view of terror threats.

The security lapse at the site of the barrage at Kuyiloor under the Mattannur police station limits here, came to the fore on Wednesday when a group of nearly 150 people, mostly local residents, barged into the restricted area with all arrangements for fishing and even cooking fish. Officials in charge of the reservoir called the police for removing them from the area. According to the officials, the intruders reached the site Tuesday night and stayed there for fishing as the dam site is known for its rich fish resource. The police persuaded them to leave the restricted area.

“We cannot identify outsiders who are often found loitering inside the restricted area,” said Assistant Engineer V. Shaji, who is charge of the project site. He said the project officials were more concerned because the reservoir was a major drinking water resource in the district, he added.

The area up to 500 metres from the barrage is a protected area and the public is barred from entering it. Two security personnel, posted here on contract basis, are not able to ensure compliance with the restriction. Project officials say that the police also do not take complaints of intrusion seriously, citing that the intruders are all local people.

Last year, a team of police officers visited the site as part of carrying out a safety audit to put forward recommendations to protect the barrage and reservoir from possible incidents such as terror attacks.

According to project officials, the team had recommended proposals such as deployment of personnel of Central agencies, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). There was an occasion when country-made bombs were found from the project area a few years ago during surveillance.

