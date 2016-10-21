Lawyer and former MP Sebastian Paul has criticised the advocates’ stance in their ongoing tussle with mediapersons.

He was addressing a media seminar here on Thursday. “There are two groups who attack without any provocation or reason. One is street dogs and other is lawyers. However, there are ways to check street dog menace. They can been sterilised or culled. I don’t think lawyers’ case should be addressed thus. Let the people determine their case,” he said.

The High Court Advocates’ Association has suspended Dr. Paul from the association allegedly because he supported the mediapersons in their clash with the lawyers. “I can practise in the High Court even without membership in the association,” he added.