Consequent on the personal intervention of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Kerala Private Medical College Management Association on Thursday agreed to restrict the fee for 30 per cent of the government seats in their medical colleges to Rs.2.5 lakh a year.

In talks held earlier with Health Minister K.K. Shylaja, the association had agreed to a 50:50 seat split with the government. Allotments to the government seats would be done by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations from the Kerala medical rank list. The intake for the other seats would be from the NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) list.

According to the agreement arrived at between the two parties on Thursday, the fee for 20 per cent of the government seats would be Rs.25,000. While the fee for 35 per cent of the management quota seats would be Rs.11 lakh, the fee for the NRI quota seats would be Rs.15 lakh. Now, the Fee Regulatory Committee has to approve the fee structure finalised in the talks. This, however, is expected to be a done deal following the agreement between the government and the association.

“Though we are not completely satisfied with this fee structure, we agreed to a deal in the interests of social justice. We wanted Rs.4.40 lakh as annual fee for 30 per cent of the government seats and Rs.12.5 lakh for the management quota seats. In the end, in everybody’s interest, we finalised an agreement,” P. Krishnadas, association president told The Hindu.

All member colleges of the association would extend the last date for submitting applications since many more students may want to opt in following the fee structure arrived at during Thursday’s talks, Mr. Krishnadas added.