Three frontline Indian Naval Ships, ‘Teg’, ‘Trishul’ and ‘Mumbai,’ anchored off the Ettikkulam Bay of the Indian Naval Academy (INA) at Ezhimala on Thursday after completion of the three-day sea training for the Naval cadets.

Informing this in a press release here on Thursday, the INA said that the sea training was aimed at familiarising the cadets with nuances of day-to-day activities on board the warships and also for imparting to them practical aspects of the training that they undergo at the INA.

As many as 245 cadets and six officers embarked on these warships from the Palakkad jetty.

The cadets during the three-day sea attachment acquainted themselves with organisational and functional aspects of various departments and participated in seamanship, navigation and weaponry evolution on board these warships, the release informed.

The cadets were given practical exposure on the state-of-the-art equipment, weapons, sensors and machinery fitted on board these vessels.

The warships disembarked the cadets at Ettikulam bay on Thursday and proceeded with their impending operational tasks, the release said.