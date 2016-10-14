A Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) worker died of stab injuries in an incident near here on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Farookh (40), Neerchal unit branch secretary of the SDPI. The police said that he was stabbed at Kannur city, a residential area in the coastal part of Kannur Corporation at around 11 a.m. The SDPI alleged that Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) workers were behind the attack. Though local people rushed Farookh to a hospital, his life could not be saved.

The police said that one Abdul Rauf had been taken into custody in connection with the incident. The police said the preliminary inquiry had ruled out political animosity as the motive behind the attack. The person in custody was being questioned, the police said.