Around 2,400 students organised innovative programmes to mark World Students’ Day on Saturday, also the 85th birth anniversary of the late President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

Students of Greenwoods Public School, Bekal, took part in a science fair, where emerging concepts such as incubation centres and start-up units were illustrated by school Principal M. Ramachandran. The programme was inaugurated by Abdul Aziz Akkara, managing director of the Uduma Educational Trust that runs the school.

The school also hosted a mass handwashing relay programme that stretched up to six hours as the students and around 250 staff members washed their hands using soap to mark Global Handwashing Day.