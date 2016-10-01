Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kunnamkulam, to take up well recharging programme

The Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kunnamkulam, is all set to show the way for their peers in harvesting rainwater.

Though the school has open wells, they go dry during summer months. The school compound, which houses a higher secondary unit, a high school one, and an anganawadi, finds it difficult to get water during summer for cooking noon meal and to meet the preliminary needs of students and teachers.

Bore wells no solution

The water needs of the school could not be solved even after two bore wells were dug in the school compound. The school has been depending on the distribution of water by tanker lorries. Matters are expected to further aggravate, as the rainfall so far has been scarce. It was then that the school decided to go for Mazhapolima, a programme using roof rainwater to recharge wells. The simple and economic method recharges the aquifers and improves the quality of water, whether it is open well or bore well, says Jos Raphael, coordinator of Mazhapolima project.

‘“The wells, which go dry in summer or have high iron and salt content, could be recharged with the roof rain water. It increases water level and improves quality of water. With the project, we could save each and every drop of rain water,” he says.

Filter, save

The school has a roof-top area of 6,000 sq ft. So on an average, it is expected to harvest 18 lakh of water every year. The water collected from the roof will be routed to wells through a filter chamber, Mr. Raphael says.

With support of Rotary Club, the Mazhapolima, the project initiated by Thrissur district administration, is carrying out the water harvesting project.