School students and two others injured in accident

Four students and two others were injured when a school van in which they were traveling overturned after hitting an electric post near Peroorkada on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident took place at Vazhayila by around 11.30 a.m. The vehicle was transporting students of the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, to her destinations from school when the incident occurred.

The driver of the van attempted to overtake a car, but went on to hit a post and overturn. All those who were injured were soon admitted to the Government Hospital at Peroorkada. While the students, identified as Anjima, Amal, Aravind and Abhijith, were discharged after being administered first-aid, the driver, Anoop, 32, and a cleaner, Baby, 62, were later referred to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital with significant injuries. The city traffic police have registered a case and have seized the vehicle. (EOM/SBG)