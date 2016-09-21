The district-level science seminar competition was held here on Tuesday ahead of the district school science fair. Deputy Director of Education P. Safarulla inaugurated the event at IT@School Resource Centre.

As many as 34 contestants from 17 sub-districts took part in the competition on ‘pulses for food security: possibilities and challenges.’ Aktar K.P. from Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Manjeri, won the first prize. Parvathi K. from Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Manjeri, won the second prize. Students of the district had won top prizes in the State-level science seminar competition last year.