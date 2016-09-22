Five killed in wildlife attacks in Wayanad district so far this year

While man-animal conflict is escalating in an alarming proportion in Wayanad district, various projects that propose to address the issue remain on paper.

Five persons have been killed in wildlife attacks in the district so far this year, with the death of a tribal watcher in a wild elephant attack on Tuesday being the latest.

Six elephants, including two killed by bullet injuries, were killed in separate incidents during this period.

According to data available with the Wayanad action committee on prevention of wildlife attacks, 78 people had been killed and 350 injured in wildlife attacks in Thirunelly grama panchayat alone in the past 30 years.

When four persons were killed in separate wildlife attacks in June this year, a meeting convened by the then District Collector Kesavendrakumar had decided to draft a comprehensive action plan to check the increasing incidents of man-animal conflicts.

Erecting rails and solar fences, with financial assistance from NABARD, to address the issue was actively considered then.

The meeting directed Forest Department officials to draft a proposal and submit it to the NABARD, but it hasn’t materialised yet.

Studies by the Centre for Ecological Sciences, Bengaluru, and the Forest Research Institute, Peechi, have recommended restoration of elephant corridors as a permanent solution to address the issue and to maintain viability of elephant habitats. The studies suggest restoration of five elephant corridors in the Wayanad region.

The Forest Department gives priority to the Periya-Kottiyur corridor, which connects the North Wayanad forest division with the the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary. The Centre approved the project in 2007 at an estimate of Rs.7.89 crore and allocated Rs.4.5 crore in 2008.

Of the allocation, Rs.2.5 crore was handed over to the Kannur Collector and Rs.2 crore to the Wayanad Collector.

Though land acquisition in Kannur is almost over, the work in Wayanad is yet to be begin.

Voluntary relocation

A voluntary relocation project being executed by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests inside the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary to address the conflict is also yet to be completed, sources said.