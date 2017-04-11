SC quotes Jishnu case while hearing Senkumar

more-in

The Supreme Court on Monday enquired whether Kerala State Police Chief Loknath Behera has been “removed” over allegations against the State Police in connection with the investigation into the suspicious death of Jishnu Pranoy, an engineering student found hanging in his college hostel in January.

“For five days the mother of the boy, Jishnu, was on a hunger strike. So has he (Behera) not been removed?” a Bench of Justices Madan B. Lokur and Deepak Gupta asked Kerala counsel G. Prakash.

The case brought the Pinarayi Vijayan government under a cloud and rocked the State after Jishnu’s mother and kin raised allegations of lapses on the part of the State police in probing the alleged role of the management of the Nehru College of Engineering and Research Centre.

The Bench was hearing a petition filed by Mr. Behera’s immediate predecessor T.P. Senkumar, who was unceremoniously ousted couple of days after Mr. Vijayan came to power in the State in May 2016. Mr. Senkumar accused the Chief Minister of removing him for “political motives” and sought his reinstatement at the helm of the police force in the State.

CM’s claim “bogus”

He said the Chief Minister’s justification that his poor performance in the Puttingal fire tragedy and Jisha murder case led to his removal was bogus.

During the hearing, the government imputed that Mr. Senkumar’s appointment itself in 2015 was not proper and done without consulting the State Security Commission.

“If you go by that argument that the commission was not considered, your present DGP (Behera) should also be sacked immediately,” Justice Lokur shot back.

However, the court highlighted a provision in the Kerala Police Act which allowed the State government to forego any recommendations of the State Security Commission if the situation warranted it. This meant that the government could have very well removed Mr. Senkumar, despite the commission’s recommendations to the contrary.

The court was replying to arguments by Mr. Senkumar’s counsel and senior advocate Dushyant Dave that as per the Supreme Court’s Prakash Singh case, the opinion of the State Security Commission should be mandatorily considered before removing the State DGP.

But Justice Lokur drew Mr. Dave’s attention further down the same Section 25. This part said that “Notwithstanding any guidelines or directions issued by the commission, the government may lawfully issue such directions as it deems necessary on any matter, if the situation so warrants, to meet any emergency”.

“Once the Legislative Assembly passes an Act incorporating the commission’s powers and duties, then our judgment in the Prakash Singh case will not continue,” Justice Lokur pointed out.