Save SBT Forum says procedures adopted at board meeting not maintainable

: With Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley reiterating that the Cabinet decision on acquisition of five associate banks by State Bank of India (SBI) would be implemented by following all procedures, the focus has now shifted to further proceedings in the Kerala High Court on a writ petition filed by the Save SBT Forum and 11 others.

A Bench of Chief Justice Mohan M. Shantanagouder and Justice K.T. Sankaran admitted the petition on August 29 and issued notice to the Union government and SBI and posted it for hearing in four weeks.

The writ petition had mainly charged that “in the board meeting on May 17, 2016, a resolution was passed for the proposed acquisition of SBT by SBI as a ‘Table Agenda/Item’. The acquisition proposal was without proper notice and agenda/background papers, data and details against the Government of India Guidelines, Good Governance, and Transparency Practices and against the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956.

“Introduction of an important subject matter without circulating the agenda and details in advance to the directors is with vested interests to prevent the directors from having an informed discussion on such an important matter and framing opinion against the subject matter.

The directors representing employees and officers were not appointed after the expiry of the period of retired director. Hence, the procedures adopted by the 3rd and 4th respondent banks are not in accordance with law and against the principles of natural justice and hence, not maintainable,” the writ petition states.

Alleged conspiracy

The petitioners have alleged that the top management of SBT had “conspired” with SBI to show a net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2016, which was a negative record in the history of the 70-year-old local bank, by charging excess provisions.

SBT recorded a net loss of over Rs.700 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2016 as against a net profit of Rs.338 crore for the whole of 2015-16.