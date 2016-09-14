National » Kerala

September 14, 2016
Updated: September 14, 2016 06:06 IST

Savouring the secular spirit

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

It is ironic that I, as a Bengali woman married to a Keralite, am now teaching my Punjabi daughters-in-law how to celebrate Onam! Yes, we do celebrate Vishu and Onam, but to be honest do not dwell on the religious traditions of the festival but enjoy the aesthetics and food of both events.

I think of Onam as a harvest festival rather than a religious one and its secular nature appeals to me. When the grandchildren were small they used to make beautiful kolams with flowers but now they are grown up and too busy with studies. We worship and garland the picture of Guruvayoorappan which has pride of place in the house. We had retrieved this ancient iconic image from the attic of my husband’s ancestral home in Kollengode after his mother’s death.

Authentic fare

My husband, Admiral Raja Menon, has never actively been involved in any festival, leaving it to the women of the house. I don’t blame him as we are a family that also enjoys Holi, Eid, Easter, Diwali and Christmas! I try to do the sadya every Onam and invite my North Indian samdhis for lunch served on banana leaves. I pride myself on having mastered the olan , kaalan and pachidi and I have invented a shortcut recipe for a fairly authentic-tasting payasam .

Anjolie Ela Menonis an Indian contemporary artist and muralist of international standing.

More In: Kerala | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Missing Kerala youths reached IS bastion in Afghanistan: NIA

Shah triggers row with ‘Vaman’ tweet on Onam even

Thiruvonathoni begins journey to Aranmula

POTLUCK on a PLANTAIN LEAF

Engagements thiruvananthapuram

The sound of nostalgia

Vindhyavali’s tears and egalitarian dreams

Flower-less pookkalams for a soulless Onam

Savouring the secular spirit

The charms long lost

Jayaram's children ask him, "Don’t the flowers look better on the plants?"

Call for vigil against terror

Tsunami mock drill reveals a loophole

IS link: girl born to missing couple

Kerala to have 19-member Cabinet

TN PWD officials attacked near Anamalai

Who penned Onappattu? the debate is on

Kerala decentralises disaster management

Trains to skip Chennai Central

Crude bomb hurled at BJP office in Kerala


Kochi

Thripunithura thinks out of the plastic bag

Local veggies dominate Onam market

Police Onam fete for foreign tourists

Onam shopping spree adds to corporation’s pile of woes

Thiruvananthapuram

Feast of colours at ‘Pookkalam’ contest

Bakrid resounds with anti-terrorism messages

It’s veggie bonanza for customers at Central prison in capital

Horticorp intervention keeps veggie prices low

Festive mood in capital, celebrations from today

Kozhikode

Thoughtless parking throws traffic out of gear

Police step up security in city

Kozhikode district to be declared ODF on September 30

Jaleel seeks cooperation for development


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Kerala

POTLUCK on a PLANTAIN LEAF

In London, Onam is just another day, but back home too, the festival is changing, says the author »