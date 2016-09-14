Savouring the secular spirit

It is ironic that I, as a Bengali woman married to a Keralite, am now teaching my Punjabi daughters-in-law how to celebrate Onam! Yes, we do celebrate Vishu and Onam, but to be honest do not dwell on the religious traditions of the festival but enjoy the aesthetics and food of both events.

I think of Onam as a harvest festival rather than a religious one and its secular nature appeals to me. When the grandchildren were small they used to make beautiful kolams with flowers but now they are grown up and too busy with studies. We worship and garland the picture of Guruvayoorappan which has pride of place in the house. We had retrieved this ancient iconic image from the attic of my husband’s ancestral home in Kollengode after his mother’s death.

Authentic fare

My husband, Admiral Raja Menon, has never actively been involved in any festival, leaving it to the women of the house. I don’t blame him as we are a family that also enjoys Holi, Eid, Easter, Diwali and Christmas! I try to do the sadya every Onam and invite my North Indian samdhis for lunch served on banana leaves. I pride myself on having mastered the olan , kaalan and pachidi and I have invented a shortcut recipe for a fairly authentic-tasting payasam .

Anjolie Ela Menonis an Indian contemporary artist and muralist of international standing.