: A recent statement by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) vice-president V.D. Satheesan that Congress leaders who had crossed the age of 60 should step down from active politics and make way for oungsters has come in for strong criticism from KPCC general secretary Sooranand Rajashekaran.

Answering a question in this connection at a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Rajashekaran said Mr. Satheesan’s statement in this connection was a clear instance of violation of discipline. “I doubt whether Satheesan is qualified to make such a statement> Moreover, if he wanted to air such a view, it should have been made at the proper party forum.”

The Congress norm is one man, one post. But Mr. Satheesan has grabbed several posts in the party plus an MLA too, Mr. Rajashekaran alleged.