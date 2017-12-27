Santas take over Swaraj Round

more-in

More than 5,000 Santas paraded through the Swaraj Round in the city, performing flash mobs to the tunes of carol songs. Around 20 floats depicting various themes of socio-cultural importance were also part of the procession.

The fifth edition of Buon Natale, the Christmas celebrations organised by the Thrissur Archdiocese in association with Thrissur Pouravali, provided a carnivalesque ambience to the city on Wednesday.

Ministers A.C. Moideen and V.S. Sunil Kumar, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, C.N. Jayadevan, MP, Mayor Ajitha Jayarajan, Anil Akkara, and K. Rajan, MLAs, and many socio-cultural and religious leaders participated in the programme.

People started pouring to the city from afternoon. There were traffic regulations in the city. Minister for Industries A.C. Moideen flagged of the procession at St. Thomas College at 4.30 p.m. The procession covered the Swaraj Round and concluded at St. Thomas College itself.

Various themes, including development needs of Thrissur, were part of the tableaux. When one tableau said Thrissur needed a metro rail, another depicted a campaign against alcohol and drugs. Environmental conservation, Ten Commandments, and Sacrifice of Isaac also formed part of the tableaux. Infant Jesus on a donkey and wise men on camels added colour to the procession.

Santas of various age groups were part of the programme. Differently-abled people participated in the procession in wheel chairs.

The archdiocese will build five homes for the poor in connection with this years’ Buon Natale. Financial aid for Ockhi-affected and support for people suffering from chronic illness will also be part of the charity work in connection Buon Natale.