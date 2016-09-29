A sanitation worker at Kottayam municipality died while on duty on Wednesday.

According to the police, G. Murugesan (52) of Saumya Bhavan, Kannukuzhi, was electrocuted as the shovel which he was using touched a live wire while dumping the municipal waste at a biogas plant at Nagambadom. While his colleagues took him to the General Hospital nearby, his life could not be saved.

Murugesan was working as a part time sweeper for the past 12 years and was regularised just one year back, the police said.

The funeral was held after completing the formalities, the police said.

He leaves behind his wife and two children.