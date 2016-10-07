Sand-mining has led to the growth of shrubs in the Kalpathy riverbed in Palakkad.— Photo: K. K. Mustafah

Unauthorised constructions onbanks another threat to Kalpathy

The Kalpathy river, a major feeder of the Bharathapuzha and a drinking water source of Palakkad town and nearby areas, is facing an imminent death.

Illegal sand-mining, unauthorised constructions, and water hyacinths are killing the river which passes through the heritage village of Kalpathy before merging with the Bharathapuzha.

“Hundreds of people visiting the Siva temple at Kalpathy reach the river for a dip. But due to the low water-level they can’t take a complete dip,” says P.N. Viswanathan, convener of the Kalpathy River Protection Forum and member of Malabar Devaswom Board.

Originating from the upper slopes of the Western Ghats like Chenthamarakkulam, north of Walayar, the river is a confluence of the streams Malampuzha, Walayar, Korayar and Varattar. Massive deforestation in the Walayar region has reduced the inflow of water to the river considerably.

The Kalpathy river feeds the Malampuzha dam, which has the largest reservoir in the State.

Shrubs on riverbed

“Sand-mining has led to the growth of shrubs in the riverbed. Though the summer is yet to set in, the river looks like a green carpet of water hyacinths,” says Karimbuzha Raman, a resident of Kalpathy and president of the Kerala Brahmana Sabha.

Adverse changes in the land-use pattern along the river banks are also cited as a reason for the pathetic state of the river.

“The pressure on the river during the Kalpathy car festival in November, when hundreds of people throng the area, will be immense,” said Mr. Viswanathan.

Garbage dumping

Though there were several official promises to remove water hyacinths and waste materials from the river, no steps have been taken in the recent. River management funds of Rs.10 crore has not been utilised.

“We need urgent renovation at least in the stretch between Sai Junction and Govindarajapuram bathing ghat,” said Mr. Viswanathan.

He also demanded steps to remove illegal constructions on the river banks.