The boys’ team from Baker Vidyapeeth Senior Secondary School, Kottayam, which bagged the first place in Kolkali in Category 3 at the Sahodaya festival now on at Pala.

Lourdes Public School, Girideepam Bathani Public School, and Marian Senior Secondary School, all from Kottayam town, are vying for the top slot in the Sargasangamam students’ festival of Kottayam Sahodaya when results of 102 events were declared on Friday.

As per the evening point tally, Lourdes Public School is leading the list with 544 points. Girideepam Bethany with 533 points is close behind and Marian Senior Secondary School is at the third position with 466 points.

Curtains will come down on the three-day festival on Saturday evening.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac will inaugurate the valedictory function. Mons Joseph, MLA, will deliver the keynote address. George Kulangara will present the introductory remarks and Scaria Ethirett, secretary, Kottayam Sahodaya, will welcome the gathering.

Winners

The list of students who won in various categories.

Category 1

Pencil Drawing: Sreevardh M., Cross Roads Central School, Pampady; Recitation (Malayalam): Sreelakshmi R Nair, Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Thazhathangadi

Category 2

Classical Music (Carnatic): Ambika P. Varma, Belmont Senior Secondary School, Manippuzha; Elocution (Hindi): Noel Joseph, De Paul Public School , Kuravilangad; Elocution (Malayalam): Joe Bastin, Jyothi Public School, Paika; Folk Dance (Boys): Dennis K Davis, St. Kuriakose Public School, Kaduthuruthy; Folk Dance (Girls): Vinitha Babu, Don Bosco Central School, Puthuppally; Light Music (Boys): Rohan Francis, St. Joseph’s School, Mundakkayam; Recitation (English): Shreya Robin, St. Antony’s Public School, Aanakkallu.

Category 3

Flute: Balasanker G., St. Jude Global School, Manarcadu; Kolkali (Boys): Baker Vidyapeeth, Kottayam; Light Music (Girls): Nandana Jayakrishnan, Marian Senior Secondary School, Kottayam; Mappilappaattu (Girls): Sanjana Naudhad, Sree Narayana Public School, Channanikkad; Oppana: MES Public School, Mundakkayam, and Warwin School, Vaikom; Recitation (Arabic): V Aditya, Aravinda Vidya Mandir, Pallickathod; Violin (Eastern): Harikrishna Haridas, Sree Saraswathy Vidyamandiram, Anikkad.

Category 4

Cartoon: M. Anandakrishnan, Warwin School, Vaikom; Collage: Devi R. Menon, Chinamaya Vidyalayam, Kottayam; Essay (Malayalam): Tess Mariam Sunil, St. Kuriakose Senior Secondary School, Kaduthuruthy; Light Music: Vimal Roy, Girideepam Bethany Public School, Kottayam; Mappilappattu (Boys): Vidhunandan, Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kottayam; Oil Painting: Akhila G.N.; Lourdes Public School, Kottayam; Poster Designing: Rajasree R., Warwin School, Vaikom; Power Point Presentation: Aaron Anil, Baker Vidyapeeth, Kottayam; Story Writing (English): Amritha Biju, Bapuji Central School, Peruva.