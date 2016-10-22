Minister for Devaswoms Kadakampally Surendran has asked the officials to complete the Sabarimala pilgrim season-related works on a war footing.

Speaking at a meeting called by him to review the progress of arrangements at Erumeli on Friday, he called for completing the works on a time-bound manner.

The Minister asked the authorities concerned to look into the possibility of developing a parallel pathway on the Mukkoottuthara–Pampa Valley route via Eruthuapuzha-Keerithode so that the rush at the accident-prone Kanamala area on the Mukkoottuthara-Pampa Valley route could be brought down. The meeting was informed that road work to the tune of Rs.66 lakh had been completed in the Poonjar Assembly segment as part of the pilgrim season works.

The district administration would open a Control Room at Erumeli to coordinate the functioning of the various departments during the pilgrim season.

Meanwhile, the KSRTC will operate 10 per cent more bus services for the benefit of the pilgrims.

The Minister asked the authorities to take necessary steps to ensure that the pilgrim season would be ‘plastic free’ this year.

The Minister said a review meeting had been scheduled at Sabarimala for October 29.

The final round of review for the arrangements at Erumeli would be held next month, he said.

District collector C. A. Latha, District Police Chief N. Ramachandran, TDB president Prayar Gopalakrishnan, members Ajay Tharayil and K Raghavan, Erumeli grama panchayat president T.S. Krishnakumar and others participated.

